The Astra Theatre is incredibly excited to bring American singer/songwriter Ward Davis back to The Astra

on Saturday, June 22. Davis will be taking to the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage along with an

opening set by Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets are $25 for the balcony, $30

for the main floor, and $35 for the front rows of the main floor.

Doors open at 7:00 pm with Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers opening the music at 8:00 pm and Davis taking

to the stage at 9:00 pm.

Davis’ music has been described as “ a muscly country-rock,” and he owns an unmistakable voice to go

with his renowned songwriting abilities. An NPR Music Live Session described Davis as possessing a

“weathered croon, a gift, barrel-aged then left out in the sun.”

From Monticello, Arkansas by way of Nashville, Tennessee, Ward Davis has had songs recorded by Trace

Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant,

Buddy Jewel, Carolina Rain, The Roys, and more. Most recently, Davis co-wrote “I’m Not The Devil” with

Cody Jinks, with whom he subsequently toured with nationwide. With over 250 shows per year under his

belts as both a headliner and support act, Ward Davis’ already popular live show is growing at

exponential rates.

The night of music will be kicked off when Isaac Rudd & The Revolvers, an Americana rock band blending

multiple genres into a unique sonic experience take to the stage. Influenced by the garage rock sound of

the 1960s and attitude of the ‘70s, the band balances true-to-life roots storytelling with tall tales of rock

n’ roll.

In addition to sharing the evening with Ward Davis, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at The

Astra for future 2024 events. These events include Christian rock band Disciple on Sunday, July 14, the

fan-favorite Rock Lotto on Saturday, July 20, and many more. All events have tickets available on our

website at AstraTheater.com with more to come.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357

seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft

and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.