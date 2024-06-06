On June 5, 2024, the Jasper Police Department responded to a call at West Dewitt School Road regarding a male, identified as 70-year-old Tommy Allen of Birdseye, who was intoxicated and becoming aggressive towards EMS personnel on the scene. During the interaction, Allen threatened officers while holding a wooden cane. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Allen resisted arrest and was subsequently subdued, handcuffed, and transported to Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. After his release from the hospital, he was taken to the security center.

Allen faces charges of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement with a Deadly Weapon (Level 6 Felony), and Public Intoxication (Class B Misdemeanor).