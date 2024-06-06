Latest News

Road Closure Planned on State Road 62 in Crawford County Ward Davis Set to Return to The Astra on Saturday June 22 Intoxicated Man Arrested After Threatening Police with Cane Local Producers Affected by Recent Storms Eligible for USDA Low-Interest Physical Loss Loans Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer Returns to Spencer County Fair

On June 5, 2024, the Jasper Police Department responded to a call at West Dewitt School Road regarding a male, identified as 70-year-old Tommy Allen of Birdseye, who was intoxicated and becoming aggressive towards EMS personnel on the scene. During the interaction, Allen threatened officers while holding a wooden cane. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Allen resisted arrest and was subsequently subdued, handcuffed, and transported to Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. After his release from the hospital, he was taken to the security center.

Allen faces charges of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement with a Deadly Weapon (Level 6 Felony), and Public Intoxication (Class B Misdemeanor).

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post