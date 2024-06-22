After a recent investigation by the Indiana State Police at the Warrick County Health Department, Seargent Brock Werne revealed illegal activity happening by 72-year-old Marlin Weisheit of Boonville.

On December 22, 2023, Weshiet and the Warrick County Commissioners both signed a contract that Weisheit is an independent contractor and is not a county employee or representative of Warrick County. Four days later, Weisheit was hired as the intrim administraitor of the Warrick County Health Department. Indiana law states the health officer for Warrick County is responsible for appointing the Administrator of the Health Department.

Detective Werne discovered that the health administrator had denied Weisheit the position of Administrator of the Health Department between December 26, 2023, and April 15, 2024.

The Warrick County Health Administrator officially consented to hiring Weisheit on April 16, 2024, and the commissioners approved his appointment at a public meeting. Weisheit’s official first day of employment with the Warrick County Health Department as a county employee was April 23, 2024. According to Detective Werne, the claims for hours worked by Weisheit between January 2 and February 29, 2024, were paid in the amount of $9,600 from the health department funds without the knowledge or approval of the health administrator.

Weisheit had alledgedly been using the health administrator’s stamp without approval or authority to transfer funds within the health department’s budget to pay a lease agreement with an outside company after his official hiring dates. The health department does not authorize buisness with that outside company.

This led to Perry County Special Prosecutor, Samantha Hurst, filing criminal charges against Weisheit Friday afternoon. Indiana State Police arrested Weisheit at the Warrick County Jail without incident. Weisheit was released after posting bond.

Weisheit was arrested on the charges of

Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony Conversion, Level 6 Felony (2 Counts)

All inquiries about this investigation can be made to the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office.