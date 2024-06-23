Rose Mary C. Kline, 73, of Huntingburg, passed away Thursday, June 20th surrounded by family at Brookside Village in Jasper. Rose was born on January 28, 1951, in Huntingburg to Joseph and Caroline (Hasenour) Toby. She was a twin to Ronald Toby. She was united in marriage to Charles “Charlie” Kline on July 2, 1991. Charlie preceded her in death on March 24, 2022.

Rose Mary retired from OFS in Huntingburg. She enjoyed watching soap operas, watching professional wrestling, (her favorite was Roman Reigns), collecting solar characters, and putting together 3D puzzles.

Rose Mary is survived by one daughter, JoAnn (Donald) Woodall of Ferdinand, one son, Donnie Wagner of Huntingburg, and one stepson, Chris (Jessica) Kline of Evanston. Two grandchildren, Adam (Meredith) Woodall of St. Meinrad, and Julia Woodall of Ferdinand. One great-grandchild, Amelia Woodall. Two step-grandchildren, Addison and Aiden Kline. Three sisters, Betty (Terry) Forbes of St. Anthony, Darlene (Wes) Brown of Smithville, VA., and Susie (Tom) Leven of Jasper. Four brothers, Joseph Toby Jr. of Jasper, Bill (Clara) Toby of Jasper, David (Jeff) Toby of Jasper, Tom (Rita) Toby of St. Anthony, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charlie Kline, one sister, Caroline Sutton, and two brothers, Ronald and Mike Toby.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 10:00 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25th from 4:00 until 8:00 and continuing on Wednesday from 7:00 until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City. Memorial Contributions may be made to her children. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.