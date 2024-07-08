The Heart of Jasper is partnering with the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association to celebrate the upcoming Jasper Strassenfest, with the 2024 motto, “German Flair on the Square”. The organizations are thrilled to announce an exciting $1,000 Shopping Spree event. This unique initiative is designed to encourage local shopping and reward patrons with a chance to win a substantial shopping spree in Jasper, Indiana’s vibrant downtown area.
The shopping spree begins on Wednesday, July 17 at the Shop & Sip event taking place from 5-7pm with the final date to turn in the entry ticket on August 9, 2024.
Event Details:
- Entry Ticket Availability: Starting July 17, shoppers can pick up their free entry ticket at any participating downtown Jasper business.
- How to Participate: Each purchase made at participating businesses will earn a punch/stamp on the ticket. Shoppers must collect a minimum of three punches/stamps to be eligible for prize amounts.
- Grand Prize: One lucky winner will receive $500 and five winners will receive a $100 Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association merchant gift card, redeemable at any participating downtown Jasper store.
- Drawing Date: The drawing will take place on August 10 and the winners will be contacted by phone.
The shopping spree is a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses and experience the unique charm of Jasper’s downtown square. By shopping locally, residents and visitors contribute to the community’s economy and help sustain the vibrant retail landscape of Jasper.
Participating Businesses
Riah Jane & Co.
Siebert’s
EJ & Dots
Tell City Pretzels
Finishing Touches
This Olde House
Boeckman’s Furniture
Just A Trace
Downtown Running
Just Whimsy
Occasions
Sunshine Specialties
Puzzles & Padlocks
Merle Norman
American Mercantile
Chocolate Bliss
Snaps
Green Thumb Garden Center
About Jasper Strassenfest
The Jasper Strassenfest is an annual festival celebrating the rich German heritage of Jasper, Indiana. Featuring a parade, music, food, and a variety of cultural activities, it is a beloved event that attracts visitors from near and far August 1 – 4, 2024.