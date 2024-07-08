The Heart of Jasper is partnering with the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association to celebrate the upcoming Jasper Strassenfest, with the 2024 motto, “German Flair on the Square”. The organizations are thrilled to announce an exciting $1,000 Shopping Spree event. This unique initiative is designed to encourage local shopping and reward patrons with a chance to win a substantial shopping spree in Jasper, Indiana’s vibrant downtown area.

The shopping spree begins on Wednesday, July 17 at the Shop & Sip event taking place from 5-7pm with the final date to turn in the entry ticket on August 9, 2024.

Event Details:

Entry Ticket Availability : Starting July 17, shoppers can pick up their free entry ticket at any participating downtown Jasper business.

: Starting July 17, shoppers can pick up their free entry ticket at any participating downtown Jasper business. How to Participate : Each purchase made at participating businesses will earn a punch/stamp on the ticket. Shoppers must collect a minimum of three punches/stamps to be eligible for prize amounts.

: Each purchase made at participating businesses will earn a punch/stamp on the ticket. Shoppers must collect a minimum of three punches/stamps to be eligible for prize amounts. Grand Prize : One lucky winner will receive $500 and five winners will receive a $100 Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association merchant gift card, redeemable at any participating downtown Jasper store.

: One lucky winner will receive $500 and five winners will receive a $100 Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association merchant gift card, redeemable at any participating downtown Jasper store. Drawing Date: The drawing will take place on August 10 and the winners will be contacted by phone.

The shopping spree is a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses and experience the unique charm of Jasper’s downtown square. By shopping locally, residents and visitors contribute to the community’s economy and help sustain the vibrant retail landscape of Jasper.



Participating Businesses

Riah Jane & Co.

Siebert’s

EJ & Dots

Tell City Pretzels

Finishing Touches

This Olde House

Boeckman’s Furniture

Just A Trace

Downtown Running

Just Whimsy

Occasions

Sunshine Specialties

Puzzles & Padlocks

Merle Norman

American Mercantile

Chocolate Bliss

Snaps

Green Thumb Garden Center

About Jasper Strassenfest

The Jasper Strassenfest is an annual festival celebrating the rich German heritage of Jasper, Indiana. Featuring a parade, music, food, and a variety of cultural activities, it is a beloved event that attracts visitors from near and far August 1 – 4, 2024.