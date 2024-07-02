On Memorial Day 2023, 18-year-old Riley Mullis tragically lost his life in a car accident between Birdseye and Eckerty just down the road from Campbell’s Saw Mill. Riley was an employee of Sander Processing in Celestine, loved loud trucks and fast cars, and had an enthusiasm for life that many couldn’t match. A benefit in his memory was held last year and was so supported the family is doing it again!

The second annual “Showing Out for Riley” will be held on Saturday, July 27 at the Dubois Park located at 5430 E Jasper-Dubois Road. The event will feature a car and truck show, live music, food, bake sales, half pot, cornhole tournament and more. The event is free to the public and the car show is $20 per vehicle.

Registration for the car and truck show is from 9 AM to 12 PM with the awards handed out at 3 PM. Proceeds from the benefit this year will go to St. Jude Hospital in Nashville, TN.

For more information please call 812-489-3996 or 812-608-2165.