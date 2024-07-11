Jamie Ruxer, Jasper JAG Specialist, with JAG Indiana officials

Southwest Indiana Workforce Board’s Region 11 Jobs for America’s Graduates Specialist, Jamie Ruxer of Jasper High School, was announced the JAG Indiana Specialist of the Year. Jamie’s unwavering commitment to excellence recently earned her the esteemed 6 of 6 Award. This accolade is a true reflection of her dedication to surpassing performance standards and championing student success. The numerous awards her students have won at CDC and the national Ken Smith scholarship received by one of them speak volumes about Jamie’s relentless efforts and devotion.

Kathrin Hast of Mt. Vernon High School, another JAG Specialist recently recognized for her decade-long service, also received an award from JAG Indiana. Kathrin’s steadfast dedication to guiding and mentoring students has left an indelible mark on the JAG community. Her passion for empowering young minds and helping them navigate their educational and career paths is truly inspiring. Over the past ten years, Kathrin has been instrumental in shaping the futures of countless students, ensuring they have the skills and confidence needed to thrive.

Both Jamie and Kathrin exemplify the spirit of JAG – a commitment to excellence, a heart for service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of every student. Their achievements remind us of the profound impact educators can have on the lives of young people.