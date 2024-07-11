The City of Huntingburg is celebrating the opening of a new community asset in its downtown historic district thanks to Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). The Huntingburg Alley Activation project received $110,000 of READI 1.0 funds. The alley activation transformed an underutilized area into a vibrant public space that increases access to businesses and retail shops, creates new opportunities to gather and connect, and strengthens the community’s identity in Indiana Uplands region.



Governor Eric J. Holcomb established the now $1.25 billion READI program in 2021 and it has since been nationally recognized for its success. READI 1.0 was established with an initial $500 million in partnership with the Indiana General Assembly and is bringing vibrance to regions across the state to accelerate shovel-ready projects and programs that will transform Hoosier communities, attract talent and improve quality of life.



“Seeing firsthand the positive impact on local communities the READI program is making is exactly why we established the program years ago,” said Gov. Holcomb. “The revitalization of this once-vacant public space is bringing new life to Huntingburg’s downtown district in such creative community minded ways. The partnership between the state and the local community is how we’ll further continue to take Indiana to the Next Level and I’m excited to see more and more similar projects come to life through the READI program.”

READI 1.0 has awarded $487 million to 353 unique projects and programs across the state, yielding $12.6 billion invested (26:1 investment leverage ratio) in quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity initiatives. READI 2.0, which was part of Gov. Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda and secured additional funding awarded by the Lilly Endowment, is allocating another $750 million to accelerate community development investments statewide. This funding is expected to attract a minimum 4:1 match of local public and private funding, yielding at least $3 billion invested to increase the vibrancy and prosperity of Hoosier communities.



In Huntingburg, READI matching funds were used to support the Huntingburg Alley Activation project, transforming a once bare alleyway into an ideal spot for community gathering and connecting in the center of the city that was recently named one of the 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2024 by Smithsonian Magazine. The alley serves as a pedestrian access corridor between busy 4th Street, with its unique shopping and dining opportunities, and the historic Huntingburg Memorial Gym. The revitalized space features outdoor lighting, tables and chairs, planters and, soon, public art. A new parking lot at the end of the alley also provides additional parking for downtown businesses and visitors.



“It’s interesting to walk through and see the different cultures in Huntingburg,” said Huntingburg Mayor Neil Elkins. “Our population includes those of German heritage, newer Haitian and Vietnamese residents, and other Hispanic populations. They are all sitting in the alley together, enjoying lunches or taking breaks. The convergence of different cultures makes it special. The alley will be a refreshment area and a connection to 4th Street, the gymnasium and local history.”



Restaurants and shops in the area have already reported a boost to their business due to the alley and the increased foot traffic. Soon, the alley will feature a new addition – Butcher and Barrel – bringing a restaurant and bourbon bar with a lunch menu to both sides of the walkway. The Huntingburg Alley Activation project will officially be complete later this month after a new mural is painted by Hoosier artist Pamela Bliss. The installation will feature a student dunking a basketball and will incorporate clay, celebrating the city’s rich tradition of sports and its pottery industry history.



Huntingburg is part of the Indiana Uplands region – led by Regional Opportunity Initiatives – that was awarded $60 million in READI 1.0 and 2.0 matching funds to grow the region’s capacity as a national hub for innovation; develop and attract in-demand talent; advance housing, infrastructure and place-based assets; and enhance the region’s unique cultural, artistic, physical and livable amenities.



