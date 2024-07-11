Forest Park is thrilled to unveil the next phase of enhancements to its athletic facilities, set to transform the campus starting in the summer of 2025. Thanks to a generous donation from Mary C. Lange, these improvements mark a significant milestone for FP Athletics and promise a bright future for its athletes and programs. Alongside the transformation, Forest Park proudly names the new facility, “Best Home Furnishings Stadium,” symbolizing the gratitude towards Mary C. and her family for their extraordinary generosity.

The crown jewel of this project is an artificial turf field. Not only does this upgrade elevate the playing field, but it also ensures long-term safety and sustainability. Moreover, a new bleacher system featuring a press box will cater to home team fans, with seating for over 1,000 spectators. Existing bleachers will be relocated to the north side to accommodate visiting supporters. Fans can also anticipate a new LED video scoreboard with an

integrated audio system for an enhanced viewing experience. “We are truly excited about the positive impact these improvements will have on our athletics program, said Dr. Jamie Pund, Superintendent at Southeast Dubois Schools. We are deeply grateful to Mary C. for her extraordinary generosity in making this vision a reality for Forest Park High School. Her support will leave a lasting legacy, enriching the lives of our students and community for years to come.”

The turf field will serve as the home ground for Varsity, Junior Varsity, and Junior High football games in the fall, featuring additional soccer markings to accommodate soccer matches. Come spring, the multifunctional field will be utilized by the track team and can serve as a practice space for Forest Park baseball and softball teams, maximizing its utility across different sports seasons.

The field will also serve as an opportunity to enhance academic programming and can be used by the Marching Rangers and physical education classes. “We are dedicated to maximizing the utilization of the turf field to benefit as many programs as possible,” added Mr. Tony Hasenour, Athletic Director at Forest Park.

Forest Park looks forward to embarking on this journey and believes these enhancements will elevate the overall athletic experience for students, coaches, and fans alike. The Best Home Furnishings Stadium is scheduled to open for the Fall 2025 season.