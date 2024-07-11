Rocky Joe Street, 63, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2024 after a short battle with cancer at the Waters of Huntingburg. Born in Washington, Indiana, Rocky spent his formative years attending primary and high school in Apple Valley California.

Rocky dedicated over two decades of his life to a fulfilling career as a truck driver, a job that allowed him to travel and appreciate the vast landscapes of the country. However, his true passions were much closer to home. An avid outdoorsman, Rocky cherished the time he spent hunting and fishing, activities that not only brought him peace but also provided cherished memories with his family.

Known for his loving and caring nature, Rocky’s greatest joy was his family, especially his grandsons, who were the light of his life. He is survived by his children, Derek (Andrea) Street, Megan Street (Fiancé Kaden Butler), and Paige Schaefer; his grandsons Lincoln Butler and Waylon Butler; his siblings Cindy (John Jr) Hembree and Amanda (Dave) Jerger. Rocky was preceded in death by his father, William Gene Street.

Details regarding memorial services will be announced at a later date. Rocky’s life was a testament to the simple pleasures of family and nature, and his legacy will be cherished by all who knew him.