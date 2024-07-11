Troopers and crash reconstruction investigators from the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Daviess County man Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound near the 99.5 mile marker approximately 5 miles west of the Corydon exit. Once on the scene, officers discovered the driver of a black 2023 Tesla T3 collided with the rear of a semi-tractor and trailer. The driver of the Tesla, 50-year-old Suresh Kumar Lohano of Washington, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Crash scene reconstruction and motor carrier enforcement officers from the Sellersburg Post responded to investigate and assist officers already at the scene. After the preliminary investigation, officers believe a 2011 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on I-64 near the 99.5 mile marker when the truck experienced a mechanical issue causing the vehicle to lose power. The driver could not steer the semi into the right lane or shoulder due to traffic in the right lane, and the truck quickly slowed and stopped in the left lane of the interstate. The driver of the Kenworth immediately called 911 and successfully placed orange safety triangles out behind the truck. A short time later, the black Tesla T3 approached from the west but failed to merge into the right lane before colliding with the rear of the semi-trailer, killing Mr. Lohano.

The I-64 eastbound lanes remained partially closed until approximately 6:15 pm. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation. The Harrison County Coroner’s Office made notification to the family of the deceased.

This crash is still under investigation.