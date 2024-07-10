Southern Indiana Leatherneck Detatchment Veterans, Steve Lindauer and Dave Flynn, discuss their idea of sharing information for veterans and civilians, dutifully called: “Scuttlebutt”.

In this episode, Steve and Dave discuss upcoming events that will be taking place throughout the county, going from July to December 2024. Fundraisers, Reunions, Informational Sessions, Council Meetings, and more to pencil in the calendar.

For more information about the Scuttlebutt program, contact Dave Flynn by email: ducovets@gmail.com