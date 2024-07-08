The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their July 2024 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, July 13th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month there will be a Half-Price Sale on all adult and young adult fiction and nonfiction paperback and hardback books; as well as on CDs and DVDs.

Customers can check out several feature areas including a collection of cookbooks covering a variety of recipe types, graphic novels, and old-time comic books, a special Olympics table with books about the various sports within the Olympics, athletes who have competed at that level, and books about France and its cuisine, and more. There are also plenty of jigsaw puzzles and collectibles to purchase at the sale.

Prices during the Half-Price Sale are $.50 for adult and young adult hardback fiction and nonfiction books; $.25 for paperbacks in those same categories; $.50 for Audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs; and children’s books, puzzles, games, and Collectibles are variously priced. At this time, the Friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, or stained books in your donations.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library visit their Facebook page where posts of newly-donated items regularly appear on the page.