A late-night dispute between neighbors has resulted in the arrest of Tyler Richardson, 32, of St. Croix, for Attempted Murder and several other felony offenses.

On Sunday, July 7, at approximately 11:50 p.m., area police responded to a residence located at 12095 SR 62, St. Croix, after a verbal argument between neighbors about a barking dog ended with gunfire and a family member being seriously injured. A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police revealed Richardson confronted his neighbors about their barking dog. At one point during the confrontation, James Morris, 32, of Tell City, walked toward the property line and was allegedly shot by Richardson with a handgun. Morris was unarmed and was visiting his in-laws, which has the property next to Richardson. Three other adults and two children were nearby when the shooting occurred. Morris was transported to Harrison County Hospital by family members before being airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital where he is currently being treated for gunshot wounds. Richardson is currently in the Perry County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

Tyler Richardson, 32, St. Croix, IN

Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Level 5 Felony Criminal Recklessness, Level 6 Felony Pointing a Firearm, Level 6 Felony

Investigating Agency: Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources

The Perry County Prosecutor was also on scene.