Stephen A. Beckman, age 67, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away early Sunday morning on July 7, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Steve was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 10, 1957, to O. Leo and Roselyn (Thyen) Beckman. He married Terri Rudolph on December 22, 1990.

He was a 1975 Jasper High School graduate. He attended Indiana University then went to Horry Georgetown Technical College to become a golf course superintendent.

He was a superintendent for Sultan’s Run Golf Course, Donald Ross Course, and Oakland City Golf Course. In his later years, he was a truck driver for Meyer Distributing.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served and lead bible studies. He was involved with Light of the World, Churches Embracing Offenders, CRHP, and Cursillo. He was a recipient of the Simon Brute Award. He was also a member of Quail Unlimited.

He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandson.

Steve is survived by his wife of 33 years, Terri Beckman, Jasper, daughter, Jessica Beckman and (fiancé Alex Tillinghast), Fort Wayne, son, Jackson (Sara) Beckman, one grandson, Henry Beckman and one granddaughter on the way, all of Fishers, two sisters: Jane (John) Chappell, Jasper, Mary Beth “Becky” Beckman, Jasper, two brothers: Richard (Linda) Beckman, Las Vegas, NV, and William “Bill” (Martha) Beckman, Denver, CO.

He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers: Robert Beckman, David Beckman, Jerry Beckman, Daniel Beckman, and sister, Kathleen Seufert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Stephen A. Beckman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

