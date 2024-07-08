Latest News

As Hurricane Beryl has made landfall on the Gulf Coast, Indiana is preparing for significant rainfall from the storm’s remnants on Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials are urging residents to be ready for potential flooding.

If a flood is imminent, evacuate immediately and move to higher ground. Always take pets with you to a pet-friendly location. Avoid driving through floodwaters – as little as 2 feet can sweep your car away.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local news and social media for updates and instructions. Remember, floodwaters can hide many hazards, so stay out of them.

For more flood safety tips, visit on.in.gov/flooding.

