Thursday, July 11
- 5:00 PM: Community Building opens
- 5:00 PM: Silent Auction opens
- 6:30 PM: Queen Contest at Free Stage
- 6:30 PM: 4-H Fashion Revue
- 6:30 PM: Mini Sewing Modeling
Friday, July 12
- 2:00 PM: Cat Show in the EMA Building
- 5:00 PM: Community Building opens
- 5:00 PM: Silent Auction opens
- 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Fire and Police Safety Night
- 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Pop-Up Market
- 6:30 PM: Beef & Dairy Cattle Show (Old Timers Showmanship to follow)
- 7:00 PM: Eighty-Six Band at Free Stage
Saturday, July 13
- 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Horse & Pony check-in
- 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Community Building opens
- 5:00 PM: Silent Auction opens
- 2:00 PM: Poultry Show
- 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM: Craft Corner – Seed Paper & Magic Painting
- 5:00 PM: Sheep & Goat Show (Old Timers Showmanship to follow)
- 6:30 PM: Goat Costume Contest
- 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Health Night at the Fair
- 7:00 PM: Bar MC Rodeo ($10 per person, 5 and under free)
Sunday, July 14
- 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Horse & Pony check-in
- 1:00 PM: Community Building opens
- 1:00 PM: Silent Auction opens
- 1:00 PM: Horse & Pony Show (Day 1 of 2)
- 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Craft Corner – Windchimes & Birdseed Ornaments
- 2:00 PM: Farm Bureau Games
- 4:00 PM: Kiddie Tractor Pull
- 5:30 PM: Read a book with Loogootee Library
- 6:00 PM: Baby Show
- 7:00 PM: Jake Dodds at Free Stage
Monday, July 15
- 4:00 PM: Oreo Stacking & Watermelon Seed Contest
- 5:00 PM: Community Building opens
- 5:30 PM: Clockworks Corps De Ballet at Free Stage
- 6:00 PM: Swine Show (Old Timers Showmanship to follow)
- 6:00 PM: Horse & Pony Show
- 6:00 PM: Ice Cream Making Contest
- 6:00 PM: Spring Blossom Band at Free Stage
- 6:30 PM: Legos with Shoals Robotics
Tuesday, July 16
- 5:00 PM: Community Building opens
- 5:00 PM: Silent Auction opens until 5:30 PM
- 5:00 PM: Supreme Showmanship
- 5:00 PM: Pie Baking Contest
- 5:15 PM – 7:30 PM: Static Projects released
- 6:45 PM: Silent Auction pickup
- 7:00 PM: 4-H Ten-Year and Last Year Member Recognition at the Livestock Arena
- 7:15 PM: Premium Livestock Auction