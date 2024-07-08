Latest News

Thursday, July 11

  • 5:00 PM: Community Building opens
  • 5:00 PM: Silent Auction opens
  • 6:30 PM: Queen Contest at Free Stage
  • 6:30 PM: 4-H Fashion Revue
  • 6:30 PM: Mini Sewing Modeling

Friday, July 12

  • 2:00 PM: Cat Show in the EMA Building
  • 5:00 PM: Community Building opens
  • 5:00 PM: Silent Auction opens
  • 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Fire and Police Safety Night
  • 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Pop-Up Market
  • 6:30 PM: Beef & Dairy Cattle Show (Old Timers Showmanship to follow)
  • 7:00 PM: Eighty-Six Band at Free Stage

Saturday, July 13

  • 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Horse & Pony check-in
  • 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Community Building opens
  • 5:00 PM: Silent Auction opens
  • 2:00 PM: Poultry Show
  • 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM: Craft Corner – Seed Paper & Magic Painting
  • 5:00 PM: Sheep & Goat Show (Old Timers Showmanship to follow)
  • 6:30 PM: Goat Costume Contest
  • 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Health Night at the Fair
  • 7:00 PM: Bar MC Rodeo ($10 per person, 5 and under free)

Sunday, July 14

  • 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Horse & Pony check-in
  • 1:00 PM: Community Building opens
  • 1:00 PM: Silent Auction opens
  • 1:00 PM: Horse & Pony Show (Day 1 of 2)
  • 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Craft Corner – Windchimes & Birdseed Ornaments
  • 2:00 PM: Farm Bureau Games
  • 4:00 PM: Kiddie Tractor Pull
  • 5:30 PM: Read a book with Loogootee Library
  • 6:00 PM: Baby Show
  • 7:00 PM: Jake Dodds at Free Stage

Monday, July 15

  • 4:00 PM: Oreo Stacking & Watermelon Seed Contest
  • 5:00 PM: Community Building opens
  • 5:30 PM: Clockworks Corps De Ballet at Free Stage
  • 6:00 PM: Swine Show (Old Timers Showmanship to follow)
  • 6:00 PM: Horse & Pony Show
  • 6:00 PM: Ice Cream Making Contest
  • 6:00 PM: Spring Blossom Band at Free Stage
  • 6:30 PM: Legos with Shoals Robotics

Tuesday, July 16

  • 5:00 PM: Community Building opens
  • 5:00 PM: Silent Auction opens until 5:30 PM
  • 5:00 PM: Supreme Showmanship
  • 5:00 PM: Pie Baking Contest
  • 5:15 PM – 7:30 PM: Static Projects released
  • 6:45 PM: Silent Auction pickup
  • 7:00 PM: 4-H Ten-Year and Last Year Member Recognition at the Livestock Arena
  • 7:15 PM: Premium Livestock Auction
