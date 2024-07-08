Beginning July 10, 2024, Dale Family Medicine will transition its hours to Central Time. All patient appointment times will remain the same, however beginning July 10, they will convert to Central Time (example: an appointment currently scheduled for 8 a.m. will show as 7 a.m. beginning July 10.)

Dale Family Medicine office hours beginning July 10 will be (Central Time):

Mondays: 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesdays: 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fridays: 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

If anyone has any questions regarding their upcoming appointment time, please call the office at 812-937-7140. Dale Family Medicine is located at 4 West Vine Street in Dale, Indiana, and is the family medicine office of Aaron Blair, M.D., Patty Archer-Wahl, FNP-C, and Michaela Turner, PA-C. New patients are being accepted.