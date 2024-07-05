The Dubois County Leadership Academy (DCLA) currently has one of its teams holding a fundraiser for Haysville Park.

This fundraiser is for the required capstone fundraiser project at the end of the academy, where students split off into two teams and choose a project to benefit the community.

While one team chose to raise funds for a new vehicle for Crisis Connection in an effort called “Project Safe Ride”, renovating Haysville Park was picked by this team due to Hasville being an underserved area of the community and the park deteriorating over time.

One of the main improvements they are looking to make includes refurbishing and replacing the picnic tables to help make a safe place for families to go and spend time together. They also wish to upgrade a garage door on the main park building as well as its exterior doors.

A portion of the money needed has been raised but they are still seeking around $5,000 more in donations to fulfill their goal.

Donations can be made by visiting the Dubois County Leadership Academy Facebook page, facebook.com/duboiscountyleadershipacademy, and sending a message saying you would like to donate to Team Haysville Park. The deadline to donate towards the Haysville Park capstone project is July 31st, 2024.

The Dubois County Leadership Academy helps attendees improve their skills at being in a leadership role by covering leadership essentials, business and entrepreneurship, government and public service, communications and civic leadership, and more. To learn more about the group visit facebook.com/duboiscountyleadershipacademy.