Ray Bawel, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 10:36 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Ray was born in Boonville, Indiana, on November 21, 1930, to Fred and Edna (Hahn) Bawel. He married Mary Ann Witte on January 2, 1954.

He was a graduate and All-Star of Boonville High School. He went on to the University of Evansville where he lettered in many sports and received Honors prior to joining the NFL. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles where he still holds records today. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and finished his career in Canada for the Hamilton Tiger Cats. In 1957 they won the Grey Cup Championship and he received Most Valuable Player.

Ray was a teacher and coached several sports at the University of Evansville. He retired after over 50 years as general manager and board member from Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Indiana Football Hall of Fame, and the NFL Alumni Association.

He was proud of his family and enjoyed telling people how many grandchildren he had. He was a humble man and very anonymously generous.

Ray is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Ann Bawel, Jasper, three sons: Doug Bawel and partner Sue Ellen Seng, Jasper, Brad (Sara) Bawel, Jasper, and Zach (Linda) Bawel, Jasper, daughter-in-law, Beth Bawel, Jasper, 16 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his siblings and son, Jeffrey Bawel.

A funeral service for Ray will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. Pastor Steve Seitz will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation Endowment “Eagle Wings” or your favorite charity.

