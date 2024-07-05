On July 5, 2024, at 11:42 AM, Dubois County Community Corrections contacted the Jasper Police Department. During a routine home search on Brosmer Street in Jasper, drugs and paraphernalia were discovered. Amy Summer, 44, of Jasper, was detained by the Jasper Police Department. She was booked and lodged at the Dubois County Security Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).