The Huntingburg City Council held their first July meeting last night (7/9), in the absence of Mayor Elkins and City Attorney Phil Schneider.

The main topic of the 20-minute meeting was the status of Van #75, as delivered by Transit Director April Blessinger. The 16-year-old van that was presented has been in the shop for maintenance, and upon further inspection, has been deemed too costly to repair — given the age of the vehicle.

Blessinger proposed to the Council to relay this vehicle to INDOT, who currently owns the fleet of vehicles the City of Huntingburg uses as public transportation. INDOT would then receive a 30-day window to decide whether or not they wish take the vehicle from the City’s care. The Council agreed that if INDOT denies the vehicle, that there will be a public sale or auction to which they will dispose of the vehicle. The item was approved, and Blessinger was dismissed.

Mahleah Dearing also presented two upcoming community events as citizens’ items to the Council: CommUNITY Youth Day, and a Medicaid Waiver Program Informational Session provided by Differently Able Inc.

The next meeting of the Huntingburg Common Council is slated for Tuesday, July 23rd at 5:30PM EST, in the Huntingburg City Hall.