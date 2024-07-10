The United Way of Southwestern Indiana posted to their Facebook page on Tuesday, announcing the distribution of more than half a million dollars in grants to four area non-profits as part of a Mental Health Pathway Grant.

In the local area: Success Through Mentoring, a non-profit based out of Rockport in Spencer County received a grant donation of $88, 924. This grant will be used to underwrite a full-time staff position, allowing them to expand mentoring opportunities beyond Rockport and further into Spencer County.

This is the second round of funding for the Mental Health Pathway and includes two funding tracks – direct services from a licensed provider and prevention services.

The other three non-profits receiving grants were based out of the Evansville area. The United Way of Southwestern Indiana brings together individuals, nonprofits & businesses to address priority issues impacting the local community. They primarily focus on Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties.

