Jasper Community Arts is thrilled to announce an extraordinary lineup for the 2024-2025 performance season at the Jasper Arts Center. This season promises to captivate audiences with performances from award-winning musicians, Broadway legends, and celebrated comedians.

Season Highlights:

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter will grace the stage with his exceptional talent and chart-topping hits. Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Original stars of the groundbreaking musical RENT, Pascal and Rapp will bring their incredible chemistry and unforgettable performances to Jasper.

Original stars of the groundbreaking musical RENT, Pascal and Rapp will bring their incredible chemistry and unforgettable performances to Jasper. Preacher Lawson: Known for his energetic comedy and charismatic stage presence, Preacher Lawson will deliver an evening of laughter and entertainment.

In addition to these headlining acts, the season will include a rich variety of performances spanning multiple genres, ensuring there is something for everyone.

This season marks the debut of JCA’s innovative “Your Season, Your Way” flex ticketing option. Patrons now have the freedom to curate their own unique season experience by selecting the specific performances they wish to attend. This flexible ticketing approach allows attendees to tailor their season to their individual tastes and schedules, making it easier than ever to enjoy world-class entertainment right here in Jasper.

“We are incredibly excited about the diverse and dynamic lineup for our 2024-2025 season,” said Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Community Arts. “With the introduction of our ‘Your Season, Your Way’ flex ticketing option, we are offering our patrons the ultimate in flexibility and personalization. We invite everyone to join us for what promises to be an unforgettable season of performances.”

Tickets for the 2024-2025 season will go on sale on Friday, July 5 at 10:00 AM Eastern. For more information on performances, ticket pricing, and to take advantage of the “Your Season, Your Way” flex ticketing option, please visit www.jasperarts.org or contact the Jasper Community Arts box office at 812-482-3070.

Stay updated on the latest news and events by following Jasper Community Arts on Facebook and Instagram (@jaspercommunityarts).