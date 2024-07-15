The Astra Theatre has announced they will be welcoming Kevin Farley to their stage for a comedic performance on Saturday, August 17th, 2024. Farley established himself as a comedic presence both on the big screen and off, as a comedian, actor, and writer.

Kevin Farley studied at the famous Second City in Chicago. It wasn’t long before he appeared in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris Farley) and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. Soon after, Farley landed a starring role as “Doug Linus” on MTV’s sitcom 2gether.

To his credit and met with high praise in national reviews, Farley co-executive produced the heartwarming “I Am Chris Farley”; the first feature-length official biographical documentary about the late comedy legend and his brother, Chris.

When Farley is not writing screenplays, or on set filming, he regularly embraces the stage in stand-up comedy. Farley usually appears as the Headline Act nationwide in clubs such as The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, and The Improv, but he has also opened for David Spade, Chris Rock, Norm MacDonald, Jeff Ross, Todd Glass, Kevin Nealon and Jeff Richards. Along the lines of stand-up comedy, Farley starred in a New York musical about comedians called; HA! The Musical.

Doors open at 6:30 PM with host Curtis Crow taking to the stage to warm up the crowd at 7:30 PM. Comedian Luke McKinney will open for Kevin Farley.

Luke McKinney was so funny in elementary school that they put him on Ritalin. Now he’s on the loose and known as a “breath of fresh air” in the comedy world. He works as a nurse, is married to his high school sweetheart, and together they are raising four kids; so he’s desperately trying not to get famous.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, priced at $25 for the balcony, $30 for the main floor, and $35 for the front rows of the main floor.