Latest News

18 WJTS Newscast for July 15th, 2024 Kevin Farley Bringing Comedic Performance to the Astra Theatre Stage in August Gibson County Man Found Lying on the Ground Arrested on DUI Charges Single Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Perry County Man Over Weekend Body of Evansville Man Recovered from Patoka Lake

In a recent study conducted by Plus Docs, an AI productivity platform, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was analyzed on the change in hours worked and labor productivity from 2022-23 nationwide.

On a national level, hours worked increased by 1.7% and labor productivity increased by 1.0%.

In comparison, results revealed Indiana’s working hours dropped by 1.2%, and labor productivity increased by 3.6%.

The full state rankings are:

State% increase/decrease in hours worked% increase/decrease in labor productivity
North Dakota51.4
Hawaii4.9-2.5
Iowa4.2-4.9
Kentucky4-0.5
Virginia3.8-0.9
Oklahoma3.62
Idaho3.50.4
Delaware3.5-4.2
New Mexico3.41.5
South Carolina3.31
Arizona3.2-0.5
Montana3.10.4
Arkansas31.2
Texas2.93.3
Minnesota2.9-1.7
Rhode Island2.8-1.5
South Dakota2.6-2.7
Florida2.53.2
New York2.4-1.8
Nevada1.81
District of Columbia1.70
Pennsylvania1.60.9
Utah1.50.9
New Hampshire1.5-0.4
Georgia1.5-0.5
Louisiana1.41.9
New Jersey1.40.2
Vermont1.4-0.3
Washington1.14.2
Colorado1.11.8
Oregon1.1-0.4
North Carolina12.3
Connecticut11.6
Nebraska11.1
Illinois0.90.3
Alabama0.81.7
Wisconsin0.70.7
Massachusetts0.61
Ohio0.60.7
Michigan0.51.1
Tennessee0.42.7
West Virginia0.35.3
Wyoming0.34.8
Maine01.5
Kansas01
Missouri-0.42.9
California-0.52.4
Mississippi-0.61.7
Alaska-0.77.8
Maryland-0.82.7
Indiana-1.23.6
The percentage change in hours worked and percentage change in labor productivity 2022-23 was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). 
The data is from the private non-farm sector.

To learn more about Plus Docs, the creator of this study, visit plusdocs.com/.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post