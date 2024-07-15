In a recent study conducted by Plus Docs, an AI productivity platform, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was analyzed on the change in hours worked and labor productivity from 2022-23 nationwide.

On a national level, hours worked increased by 1.7% and labor productivity increased by 1.0%.

In comparison, results revealed Indiana’s working hours dropped by 1.2%, and labor productivity increased by 3.6%.

The full state rankings are:

State % increase/decrease in hours worked % increase/decrease in labor productivity North Dakota 5 1.4 Hawaii 4.9 -2.5 Iowa 4.2 -4.9 Kentucky 4 -0.5 Virginia 3.8 -0.9 Oklahoma 3.6 2 Idaho 3.5 0.4 Delaware 3.5 -4.2 New Mexico 3.4 1.5 South Carolina 3.3 1 Arizona 3.2 -0.5 Montana 3.1 0.4 Arkansas 3 1.2 Texas 2.9 3.3 Minnesota 2.9 -1.7 Rhode Island 2.8 -1.5 South Dakota 2.6 -2.7 Florida 2.5 3.2 New York 2.4 -1.8 Nevada 1.8 1 District of Columbia 1.7 0 Pennsylvania 1.6 0.9 Utah 1.5 0.9 New Hampshire 1.5 -0.4 Georgia 1.5 -0.5 Louisiana 1.4 1.9 New Jersey 1.4 0.2 Vermont 1.4 -0.3 Washington 1.1 4.2 Colorado 1.1 1.8 Oregon 1.1 -0.4 North Carolina 1 2.3 Connecticut 1 1.6 Nebraska 1 1.1 Illinois 0.9 0.3 Alabama 0.8 1.7 Wisconsin 0.7 0.7 Massachusetts 0.6 1 Ohio 0.6 0.7 Michigan 0.5 1.1 Tennessee 0.4 2.7 West Virginia 0.3 5.3 Wyoming 0.3 4.8 Maine 0 1.5 Kansas 0 1 Missouri -0.4 2.9 California -0.5 2.4 Mississippi -0.6 1.7 Alaska -0.7 7.8 Maryland -0.8 2.7 Indiana -1.2 3.6 The percentage change in hours worked and percentage change in labor productivity 2022-23 was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The data is from the private non-farm sector.

