Steven C. “Smutt” Schmitz, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:37 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Steve was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on October 30, 1949, to Walter and Leona (Fleck) Schmitz.

He was a graduate from Jasper High School.

He worked for 40 years for the City of Jasper in the Waste Water Department.

Steve was an avid military memorabilia and coin collector. He was a gun smith who repaired and sold antique rifles.

He is survived by his sister, Norma (Ralph) Bromm, St. Anthony, brother, Dave (Deb) Schmitz, Huntingburg, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A prayer service for Steven C. “Smutt” Schmitz will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Don Ackerman will officiate

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. prayer service on Friday at the North Side Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com