On the evening of Thursday, July 11th, 2024, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a subject lying down next to their vehicle at Trade Mart, located at 502 West Grave Street in Patoka.

When a deputy arrived at the scene they found 74-year-old, John Flaningam, of Patoka, lying on the ground outside of his White 2013 Cadillac. Upon speaking with Flaningam the deputy noticed the smell of alcohol coming from him and conducted a DUI investigation.

The investigation revealed Flaningam’s vehicle was still running and an open alcoholic beverage was in the cup holder in plain view.

After having Mr. Flaningam medically cleared at the Deaconess Gibson Emergency Room, he was booked into the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.