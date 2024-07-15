Latest News

On the morning of July 14th at approximately 04:20 AM, Perry County Central Dispatch was notified of a single-vehicle crash near the address of 6085 Old State Road 237.

A preliminary investigation by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies showed that a 2004 Dodge Ram being operated by 27-year-old Dalton Ransom of Magnet, IN, left the roadway for an unknown reason, causing the vehicle to roll.

Ransom was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident is still currently under investigation.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Perry County EMS, the Cannelton Fire Department, Perry County EMA/Fire Rescue, the Tell City Police Department, and the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

