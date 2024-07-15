Latest News

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a man from Patoka Lake yesterday. 

At approximately 1:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the overlook dam for a person going under water and not resurfacing.  

Conservation officer divers arrived on scene and recovered the body of Edgar Osbaldo Garcia Herrera, 19, of Evansville, at approximately 4:31 p.m.

Other assisting agencies included the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, Jasper Memorial EMS, and Dubois County Sheriff’s Department.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public to always wear your life jacket when on or around the water. 

