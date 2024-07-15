Phyllis Jean (Tormohlen) Luker, 84, peacefully passed away at 11:35 PM EST on July 10, 2024 at Willowdale Nursing Home in Dale, Indiana. Her loving daughter was by her side.

Known as “Duffy” to many, Phyllis was born on November 30, 1939 to Albert and Louise (Weitkamp) Tormohlen. She married Paul D. Luker September 12, 1958. They had two children, Scott and Suzanne. Phyllis was an adored grandmother to seven and great-grandmother to sixteen. She loved her family with her whole heart and enjoyed the days when she could frequently attend her grandchildren’s sporting events. To them, she was “Grandma Duffy,” which she proudly would agree was her favorite name.

Phyllis graduated from Holland High School where she was a cheerleader and majorette. During high school she was a waitress at Boom’s Cafe. Following graduation she began her clerical career in the office at Holland Dairy. Soon after, she became a paralegal for C.W. Havill, where she thrived and excelled in her work for over twenty years. Following his retirement, she dedicated her clerical skills to the offices of Ken Craig, CPA, and Pete Murphy, CPA until reaching final retirement in her later years

Duffy kept a notebook with a list of birth dates and anniversaries of her family and friends. She enjoyed sending cards and messages to each one, unfailingly signing with her well known signature “Love Bunches, Duffy.”

Phyllis was preceded in death by her cherished son Scott and beloved husband Paul, as well as each of her four siblings: Annette Kahle, Betty Wenzel, Gene Tormohlen, and, just 16 days earlier, by her younger sister, Darlene Smith, whom resided in the room next to her at Willowdale. Phyllis was the last sibling remaining of the “Tormohlen Five.” The family finds comfort in knowing they are all now back together.

Duffy is survived by her daughter Susie Stetter of Huntingburg; grandchildren Mitch Stetter (Ali) of Surprise AZ, Carrie Raber (Lloyd McGuire) of Algiers, IN, Luke Stetter (Sarah) of Huntingburg, IN, Brandon Luker (Kelsey) of Bedford, IN, Jacob Luker (Breanna) of Huntingburg, IN, Megan Jahn (Skyler) of Jasper IN, and Melissa Atwood (Gregg) of Newburgh, IN; as well as sixteen great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

The family is sincerely grateful to Sandy Leonard. Phyllis’s loving caregiver and friend for many years. Sandy’s unconditional love given to Phyllis will never be forgotten. The family graciously thanks the staff of Willowdale Nursing Home for their compassion and care.

Fuller Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements for cremation. A private family memorial service will be held on August 3. 2024.

While no public visitation will be held, online condolences are accepted and very much appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Holland United Methodist Women’s Group or mailed to the funeral home to be used for family wishes.