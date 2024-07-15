Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator, has named the Memorial Hospital Foundation in the medium-sized organization category in the 2024 Community Choice Awards. The announcement was made on July 8, 2024, and deadline for round one voting is Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The nomination comes as a result of Memorial Hospital Foundation’s outstanding achievements, having attained a prestigious four-star rating and earned all four Charity Navigator beacons. This recognition reflects the organization’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in its charitable endeavors.

The Community Choice Awards will have one winner in each size-based category: small, medium, large, and super. The determination of the winners will be based on the total number of votes received. The winners will be officially announced on August 17, 2024.

The four winning charities will receive the following:

Prominent visibility on Charity Navigator for one year

Email announcement to Charity Navigator’s audience of donors

Dedicated posts on Charity Navigator’s social media

Press release over the wire

“Transparency and donor trust is of utmost importance to our staff at the Memorial Hospital Foundation,” said Deidra Church, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director. “We are deeply grateful for this nomination and the continued support from our community, donors, and partners. The organization remains dedicated to our mission to serve locally, and look forward to continuing to create a healthier tomorrow for the communities we serve.”

To cast your vote and support the Memorial Hospital Foundation in the Community Choice Awards, please visit Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Facebook page.

About Memorial Hospital Foundation: The Memorial Hospital Foundation is the fundraising and philanthropic arm of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Since 1974, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has worked to steward charitable donations directly to the patients the hospital serves and the greatest needs of the hospital. As a non-profit foundation, they partner with individuals and corporations who share our vision that every community member deserves high-quality care.

About Charity Navigator: Founded in 2002, Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation’s largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, and increase awareness and funding. Learn more at charitynavigator.org.