John W. “Bill” Toby, age 69 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Bill was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on October 29, 1954, to Joseph and Caroline (Hasenour) Toby. He married Clara Mendel in 1986 in Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He worked as a mason and in construction for most of his life.

Bill enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, cooking, professional wrestling, woodworking, going to Yaggis, and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife; Clara Toby of Jasper, two children; Eric Toby, Jasper, and Jeff Ermert (Missy), French Lick, two grandchildren; Amanda Emmons-Busick and Kayla Livingston, two great grandchildren, three sisters; Betty Forbes (Terry), St. Anthony, Darlene Brown (Wesley), Smithfield, VA, and Susie Loven (Tom), Jasper, and three brothers; Joe Toby, Jasper, David Toby (Jyl), Jasper, and Tom Toby (Reba), St. Anthony.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one son; Johnny Ermert, one daughter; Jeanette Emmons, one grandson, Ryan Emmons, two sisters; Caroline Sutton, and Rosemary Kline, and two brothers; Mike Toby, and Ronnie Toby.

Funeral services for John W. “Bill” Toby will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery in St. Anthony, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

