The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for I-69 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 15, crews will begin passing lane closures on I-69 in Pike County near Petersburg. These lane closures will occur between the 41-mile marker and the 43-mile marker.

Lane closures will allow for installation of crossovers in the median. These crossovers are being installed for use during future bridge work. This project is expected to last through the beginning of September, depending on the weather.

By Joey Rehl

