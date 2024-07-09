Larry Wheatley has been named the 2024 Little Company of Mary (LCM) Volunteer of the Year Award recipient at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. This award is named in honor of the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the founders of Memorial Hospital. Wheatley is the seventh recipient for this annual award that is based on outstanding volunteer service and dedication reflecting Memorial Hospital’s mission statement and core values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality and Justice. Other nominees for the 2024 award included Joyce Beck, Sue Eisenhut, Mya Englert, Izzy Gaug, Rose Ann Glendening, Donna Koval, Pam Nigg, and Fran Zink.

At the recommendation of his wife, Wheatley became a volunteer at Memorial Hospital in 2018 after retiring from a career in truck driving. Wheatley stated, “I came to the hospital and was welcomed with open arms. I cannot thank the family I work with in the G.I. area enough for letting me be myself and just have fun. I absolutely love what I do.”

Wheatly is described as “a ray of sunshine”. Angie Anderson, Volunteer and Guest Services Manager, stated, “Larry is here every week lifting the spirits of our patients and caregivers. His presence brings joy and warmth. We are blessed to have him. Larry is most deserving of this award. His service impacts so many people in so many positive ways.”

Wheatley lives in Dubois with his wife, Leah. They have four children: Chris, Angela, Tiffany and Rebecca; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.