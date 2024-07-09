Mona Lisa Ruckriegel, age 64, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Mona was born in Anniston, Alabama, on March 7, 1960, to Harvey L. and Ramona J. (Johnson) Saare.

She was a 1978 graduate from Castle High School in Newburgh.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her children.

She was an avid performer in Actors Community Theatre in Jasper.

Known for her larger-than-life personality, Mona enjoyed reading, performing, board games, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by four daughters: Camille (James) Woolston, Jasper; Jasmine (Chris) Bosler, Jasper; Jade Marinin, Jasper; Arielle (Alex) Saltysyuk, Jasper; 10 grandchildren: Samuel, Maya, and Archer Woolston, Rosemary, Isaac, and Colette Bosler, Amilia, Penelope, Edward, and Eleanor Marinin, two sisters: Darr Ubelhor and Somer Saare, and one brother, Harvey “Mike” Saare Jr., former son-in-law and family friend, Dmitry Marinin, ex-husband and lifelong friend, Sam Ruckriegel, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service for Mona Lisa Ruckriegel will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel. A burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. service on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dove Recovery House.

