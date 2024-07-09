The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) East Fork State Fish Hatchery recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 78,000 striped bass fingerlings and 146,000 hybrid striped bass fingerlings were added to 12 lakes around the state. The stocked fish averaged 1–2 inches in length.



The breakdown of stockings of striped and hybrid striped bass by lake, with the respective counties listed in parentheses, was as follows:

Worster Lake (St. Joseph) – 3,270 hybrids

Cedar Lake (Lake) – 7,810 hybrids

Lake Shafer (White) – 12,910 hybrids

Nyona Lake (Fulton) – 1,040 hybrids

Lake Freeman (Carroll and White) – 15,470 hybrids

Clare Lake (Huntington) – 420 hybrids

Shadyside Park Lake (Madison) – 1,000 hybrids

Cecil M. Harden Lake (Parke) – 20,600 striped bass

Brookville Lake (Union and Franklin) – 46,667 striped bass

Monroe Lake (Monroe and Brown) – 53,750 hybrids

Hardy Lake (Scott) – 1,000 striped bass and 7,000 hybrids

Patoka Lake (Dubois, Crawford, and Orange) – 10,000 striped bass and 44,000 hybrids

Indiana anglers can look forward to continued quality striped and hybrid striped bass fishing opportunities in the coming years as a result of these stockings. To learn more about striped and hybrid striped bass fishing, visit bit.ly/striped-hybrid-bass-fishing.



Learn about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/fishinglicense.