The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) East Fork State Fish Hatchery recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 78,000 striped bass fingerlings and 146,000 hybrid striped bass fingerlings were added to 12 lakes around the state. The stocked fish averaged 1–2 inches in length.
The breakdown of stockings of striped and hybrid striped bass by lake, with the respective counties listed in parentheses, was as follows:
- Worster Lake (St. Joseph) – 3,270 hybrids
- Cedar Lake (Lake) – 7,810 hybrids
- Lake Shafer (White) – 12,910 hybrids
- Nyona Lake (Fulton) – 1,040 hybrids
- Lake Freeman (Carroll and White) – 15,470 hybrids
- Clare Lake (Huntington) – 420 hybrids
- Shadyside Park Lake (Madison) – 1,000 hybrids
- Cecil M. Harden Lake (Parke) – 20,600 striped bass
- Brookville Lake (Union and Franklin) – 46,667 striped bass
- Monroe Lake (Monroe and Brown) – 53,750 hybrids
- Hardy Lake (Scott) – 1,000 striped bass and 7,000 hybrids
- Patoka Lake (Dubois, Crawford, and Orange) – 10,000 striped bass and 44,000 hybrids
Indiana anglers can look forward to continued quality striped and hybrid striped bass fishing opportunities in the coming years as a result of these stockings. To learn more about striped and hybrid striped bass fishing, visit bit.ly/striped-hybrid-bass-fishing.
Learn about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/fishinglicense.