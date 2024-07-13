Millard John Meyerholtz, Jr., a beloved husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2024. He was 73 years old. Born and raised in Huntingburg, Junior devoted his life to his family, work, and community.



Junior is survived by his wife, Vicki (Schoppenhorst); married on June 20, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church in Huntingburg. Also surviving are their children: Staci (BB) Nordhoff of Velpen and Eric (Jamie) Meyerholtz of Evansville.

Junior was a proud grandfather to Chase Nordhoff (Michaela), Madison and Kamryn Meyerholtz; step-grandchildren, Kelsey and Kara Nordhoff; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Evelynn Nordhoff. He is also survived by his sisters Anna Mary Feldmeyer, Betty O’Brien, Linda Leibering and Caroline Phillips (Lloyd), all of Huntingburg. He was preceded in death by his siblings Billy Meyerholtz, Gene Meyerholtz, Judy Selvidge, and Alice Duncan, as well as his brothers-in-law Donald Feldmeyer, Butch Selvidge, Robert Duncan, and Doug Leibering.



Junior devoted 50 years of his life to the woodworking industry, where he was known for his craftsmanship and dedication. He was a co-founder of the Huntingburg Elephants Club, served as president of the Huntingburg Jaycees, and was a board member of the Dubois County Airport Authority. A devoted member of the Huntingburg United Methodist Church, Junior’s faith guided his actions and service to others.



An avid University of Louisville Cardinals fan, Junior loved cheering on his team and watching his grandchildren play sports. His passion for life and love for his family were evident in everything he did.



Services for Junior have been entrusted to Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, from 2 PM to 8 PM at Nass & Son Funeral Home and from 10 AM to Noon at Huntingburg United Methodist Church, with memorial service to follow.