The Indiana Department of Transportation announces daily road closures on State Road 356 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, October 1, crews will begin daily road closures on State Road 356 in Pike County. The closures will occur between North County Road 700 E and County Road 375 East. Daily closures will occur between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Each closure will allow for a pipe replacement project. Work is expected to take four days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour is State Road 57 to State Road 61 to State Road 56 to State Road 257. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

