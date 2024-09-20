Latest News

Loretta Jean Eckert, age 90, of Bardstown, Kentucky, formerly of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 9:39 a.m., on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at her residence.

She was born November 11, 1933, in Pike County, Indiana, to James R. and Lorene (Preston) Blount; and was united in marriage to Russell Lee Eckert on October 4, 1957, in Huntingburg.  Loretta graduated from Stendal High School and worked for 33 ½ years at RCA in Indianapolis where she retired.  Loretta loved to read and was a member of the Lighthouse Worship Center in Jasper.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lee Eckert, who passed away on March 2, 2011; one daughter, Joyce Ann Smock; and five siblings, James, Jerry and Donald Blount, Betty Caldemeyer and Jo Ann Goodrum.

Loretta is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert Lee (Suzanne) Eckert of Jasper and Roger Wayne (Patti) Eckert of Bardstown, Kentucky; one sister, Carolyn Parks of Boonville; by eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Loretta Jean Eckert will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye, Indiana.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

