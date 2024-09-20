The Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s August report showed the unemployment rate of the State of Indiana stood at 4.2%. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for August was also at 4.2%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 62.7% equal to the national rate of 62.7%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations; such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,398,064.

August 2024 total private employment is 607,500, an increase from the previous month. In August of 2024, Indiana reported 2,887,100 jobs, a new private employment peak.

Industries that experienced job increases in August included:

Manufacturing (+ 1,800);

Construction (+ 1,800);

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+1,200);

Leisure & Hospitality (+ 1,100); and

Private Education & Health Services (+1,000).

As of September 16th, 2024, there were 89,103 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on August 31st, 2024, Indiana had 21,828 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

To find resources made for individuals looking for work, training, or career information, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.