The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 58 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Monday, September 23, crews will close State Road 58 in Daviess County near Farlen. This closure will occur between County Road 1100 E and U.S. 231.

This road closure will allow for pipe replacement projects to be completed. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour is I-69 to U.S. 231. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

