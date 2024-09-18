The Indiana Chamber is now accepting entries for the fourth annual Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana competition.

If you’re an Indiana manufacturer or remanufacturer of something cool, this competition is a big opportunity to show off your wares and get called out in the best possible way. To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated.

Companies entered in the tournament face off in a single-elimination bracket format and winners are chosen through public voting. Each winner goes to the next round until it reaches the final four teams and an ultimate Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana champion.

Applications for this year’s competition are being accepted through October 18th and entry is free. Voting for the competition will kick off later in October. For more details or to enter visit indianachamber.com/about/awards-program/coolest-thing-made-in-indiana-notification/.