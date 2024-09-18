Daviess Community Hospital health system is excited to announce that its new clinic – Daviess Community Hospital Clinic of Jasper – will open on Monday, October 7. The clinic will be located at 4115 Mannheim Road, in the former Wagner Family Dental building, near Applebee’s.

The new clinic will provide a range of comprehensive healthcare services to the community including urology, primary care, and general surgery. Dr. Kris Gunn will offer urology services, Dr. Anna M. Lamb will provide primary care services, and Drs. Megan A. Stevenson, and Marcus Kurucz will offer general surgery services.

In addition to the specialized services mentioned, the new clinic will also offer lab services to ensure comprehensive care for all patients. The lab services at the new Jasper clinic will encompass a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests, including blood work, urinalysis, microbiology cultures, pathology tests, immunology and serology tests, molecular diagnostics, hematology, clinical chemistry, endocrinology, and toxicology.

“We are thrilled to further expand our healthcare services into Jasper, providing those who live and work in the Jasper area with high-quality, accessible healthcare,” said Tracy Conroy, CEO of Daviess Community Hospital. “This new facility represents our commitment to serving the growing needs of the Jasper community and ensuring that everyone has access to excellent medical care close to home.”

Dr. Lamb will continue to offer primary care services at the North Daviess Medical Clinic of Daviess Community Hospital in Odon. Dr. Gunn will maintain his urology services at the DCH Urology Clinic in Washington, while Drs. Stevenson and Kurucz will continue to serve patients from the Washington Surgical Associates of Daviess Community Hospital office in Washington.

The Urology Clinic of Daviess Community Hospital in Jasper, located at 3404 North Newton, will close on Friday, October 4, as its urology services will be integrated into the new clinic on Mannheim Road.

For more information about the new clinic, please contact Daviess Community Hospital Marketing Manager Dalus Rich at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1104, or drich@dchosp.org.

About Daviess Community Hospital

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) stands as a beacon of health and wellness in southwestern Indiana. Serving the region with one 48-bed hospital, six specialty clinics, and six outpatient clinics, DCH is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care. Nestled in Washington, Indiana, this not-for-profit health system is one of the area’s largest private employers, boasting a team of over 620 passionate professionals. DCH is unwavering in its mission to improving the health of the people of the communities it serves not only by delivering excellent medical care, but also ensuring accessibility, promoting healthy living, and collaborating with local agencies to address community health needs. As an affiliate of Ascension St. Vincent, DCH is committed to being the healthcare provider of choice, continuously striving for excellence and innovation. Discover more about DCH’s services and commitment to health at dchosp.org.