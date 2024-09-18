Keith E. Massey, age 90 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Keith was born in Newton, Illinois on August 24, 1934, to Eugene and Josephine (Rauch) Massey. He married Marilyn Schreiber on July 2, 1955, in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2024.

He retired as a United States Department of Agriculture Egg Inspector at Wabash Valley Produce in Dubois, Indiana.

Keith was a member of St. Isidore Parish, and a lifetime member of the Dubois Community Club, and a member of the Martin County Coon Hunters Club.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, coon hunting, horseback riding and camping. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are two children; Bonnie Heeke (Gary), Dubois, IN, and Keith Massey Jr. (Colleen), Dubois, IN, five grandsons; Garren Heeke, Blake Heeke, Clayton Massey, Evan Massey, and Lance Massey, nine great-grandchildren; Ara, Piper, and Demi Massey, Callie, Jolie, and Kip Massey, and Jeb, Jada, and Grady Massey, and one brother; Robert Massey, Newton, Illinois.

Preceding him in death beside his wife were three sisters; Rita Koontz, Marietta Kerner, and Caroline Woods, and three brothers; Patrick Massey, Max Massey, and Jerry Massey.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Keith E. Massey will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.