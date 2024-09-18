The Jasper Chamber of Commerce along with the Dubois County Small Business Service Center is holding a seminar called “The Power of A.I.” This event will take place on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Jasper Chamber and is free of charge.

The seminar presented by web developer Daniel Poytner, will cover practical ways to harness A.I. to boost business efficiency and innovation as well as share free A.I. tools to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance your competitive edge.

It is recommended to bring your own device to the event for hands-on learning.

RSVP is required for the event by Thursday, October 3rd, and can be made by contacting the Jasper Chamber at 812-482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org.