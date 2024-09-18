In conjunction with the College GO! campaign sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the University of Southern Indiana is letting Indiana students submit their undergraduate admission applications for free from September 22nd through 27th.

Prospective undergraduate Indiana students should apply at USI.edu/apply by midnight Friday, September 27 to ensure the fee is waived. In addition to consideration for acceptance, applicants will also receive consideration for merit-based scholarships.

Learn More Indiana’s College GO! campaign seeks to provide resources to Indiana teachers, counselors, and students to help plan for education beyond high school. For more information about the College GO! campaign, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/college.