Latest News

LifeSpring Health Systems Hope Center Giving Free Narcan and Resouces for Save a Life Day Jasper Chamber Holding “The Power of A.I.” Seminar on October 8th Daviess Community Hospital Announces New Clinic Opening in Jasper Stay Alert: Indiana Enters Prime Time for Deer vs. Car Accidents Fake Court Fines: Scammers Impersonate Officials in New Phone Scam

In conjunction with the College GO! campaign sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the University of Southern Indiana is letting Indiana students submit their undergraduate admission applications for free from September 22nd through 27th.  

Prospective undergraduate Indiana students should apply at USI.edu/apply by midnight Friday, September 27 to ensure the fee is waived. In addition to consideration for acceptance, applicants will also receive consideration for merit-based scholarships.  

Learn More Indiana’s College GO! campaign seeks to provide resources to Indiana teachers, counselors, and students to help plan for education beyond high school. For more information about the College GO! campaign, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/college.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post