For Save a Life Day the LifeSpring Health Systems Hope Center, will be giving out free Narcan and resources on Thursday, September 26th, 2024.

Save a Life Day, put on by SOAR located in West Virginia, invites states East of the Mississippi and beyond to participate in this day where Narcan and harm reduction resources are handed out to help reduce overdose fatalities.

LifeSpring Health Systems will have a table located right outside of the Hope Center substance abuse treatment facility on this day where individuals can find these free Narcan doses and resources.

For more information on Save a Life Day visit: https://soarwv.org/east/.

On By Celia Neukam

