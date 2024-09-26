The Jasper Public Library has announced its October 2024 list of events and activities being held.

Family Storytime- Tuesdays at 10 am

Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays – 10 am – 4 pm

Study & Chill for Teens – Wednesdays – 3:30 pm – 5 pm – Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework and study in a safe environment with a dedicated space just for them.

Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4 pm – Teens can enjoy a variety of different offerings each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

Gingerdead House Contest – October 1st through October 31st – Throughout the month of October, everyone is invited to submit a haunted gingerdead house. The final submission date is October 31st. Houses can be made out of anything. Examples include Legos, cardboard, a shoe box, actual gingerbread. Let your imagination run wild! The rules state your haunted gingerdead house can be as tall as you would like, but the base can be no bigger than 1 foot by 1 foot. Each submission must include a gingerbread man (the library has one for you to use or you can cut one out of paper.) You must fill out a form that can be picked up at the library.

From Germany to America: How German Emigration Impacts Your Genealogy – Tuesday, October 1 at 1 pm – A free webinar where you’ll learn how to identify emigration patterns that match your family history, how to find the when, why, and how your ancestors left their homeland, and where to find crucial records in both Germany and your ancestor’s new home, based on when and why they left Europe.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, October 2 from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crocheting, and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints and conversation.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, October 3 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

Teen Advisory Board – Thursday, October 3 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – The Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board will meet at the Downtown Chowdown (located at the river walk) this month at 6:00 to assist with the library booth.

Cooking with Megan – Friday, October 4 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am – Come hang out with Megan Crays for some awesome tips and recipes that’ll help you save time, money, and space in the kitchen.

Homeschool Connections – Monday, October 7 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a time of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Jasper Public Library, in coordination with Jasper Community Arts, will present a rotating series of homeschool programs open to all ages of homeschoolers. The rotation includes STEM, history and geography, art, and literature. This week’s focus will be literature. When you register, please only register your child/children. Adults are welcome to attend, but you do not need to register.

Publishing Your Genealogy Projects for Others – Monday, October 7 from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm – This program will be a live webinar from the Mid-Continent Public Library in Independence, MO. Join Story Center Publication Manager Kyndall Tiller to learn about the options for printing and publishing your genealogy project. She will discuss the different publishing models, from self-publishing to traditional, while highlighting specific opportunities for genealogy publication. The program is presented live with some discussion with the presenter via Zoom, but additional discussion can continue in person in the JPL genealogy room following the zoom presentation. Let Jill know if you will be attending this event in order for the library to be certain of space for all by phone at (812)-482-2712 ext. 6109 or by email at jwatson@jdcpl.us.

Medicare Talk Tuesdays – Tuesday, October 8 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm – The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will be available on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 10 am – 6 pm. Meet with a trained SHIP counselor for assistance with Medicare questions, options, and coverage needs. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 812-567-2027.

Boo! Door Décor – Tuesday, October 8 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – All teens and adults are invited to get into the Halloween spirit by creating a Boo Door Decor. There are a variety of door signs to choose from. Each design is available while supplies last on a first come first served basis. This free event does require registration as space is limited.

Craft of the Month – Halloween Clay Pots – Wednesday, October 9 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Grades K and up can join in to make one of these fun Halloween Clay pots. There will be 3 to choose from, with all materials supplied. Sign-up is required.

Afternoon Book Club – Thursday, October 10 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm – New members are always welcome to the Afternoon Book Club. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. They encourage all Adult and Young Adult readers to join at any time.

Riding the Rails: Hobos and Vagabonds in your Family History – Thursday, October 10 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Following the completion of the transcontinental railroad, an army of itinerant laborers descended upon America, supplying the manpower and muscle that helped fuel our country’s industrial growth. It is possible that your ancestor may have been one of these men. This presentation will cover the history of hobos and records that you can use to tell their stories.

Bingo and Coffee – Friday, October 11 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

Pumpkin Painting – Sunday, October 13 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm – Families are invited to bring your own pumpkin to decorate at the library. Supplies like paint, glitter, glue, etc. will all be supplied. No sign up is needed. This will be outside if weather permits; otherwise, the event will move inside.

Bluey Palooza Meet and Greet – Monday, October 14 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am – Kids are invited to come and see and get their picture taken with the ever so popular Bluey and Bingo. They will also have activity tables with all kinds of fun related to the popular show. No sign-up is needed. This will take place in the Atrium. The first 100 children get a treat bag and a VIP Bluey collectible badge.

Taylor Swift’s VIP Party – Tuesday, October 15 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm – Everyone is invited to join the Taylor Swift VIP Party. Play their Taylor Swift Rockstar Academy giant board game, make friendship bracelets, build a getaway car and race a friend, make a sugar scrub, test out your Taylor Swift knowledge for a chance to win a prize, and so much more. Darsey Vonderheide will join in the fun by adding hair tinsel at no charge for anyone who is interested. No registration is required, so bring all your friends. The first 100 in the door get a treat bag and a VIP collectible souvenir badge.

A Haunted Night at the Library – Tuesday, October 15 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Adults and teens are invited to join for a hauntingly good time. Join the library for some scary, spooky, haunted tales to get you in the mood for Halloween. They will also paint pumpkins, enjoy some Halloween trivia, and eat some fall-themed snacks. Registration is required for this free event as space is limited.

Animal Tales Creepy Critters – Wednesday, October 16 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm – Join for a great program with a member of Animal Tales who will present Creepy Critters live animal program. This is just in time for Halloween that everyone will enjoy. No sign-up is needed. This will be in the Atrium.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, October 16 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Join in every 3rd Wednesday of the month at 5:00-7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. This is open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners

Charlie Brown Paint Party – Thursday, October 17 at 10 am and 1 pm – Join in for a fun morning of canvas painting. The event will have attendees munch on delicious caramel apples and watch Charlie Brown. Everyone is invited. Registration is required as space is limited. Pick one of the two time slots.

Photo Scan-A-Thon – Saturday, October 19 from 9:30 am – 4:00 pm – This program is offered as Part 2 of 2 days of photo preservation and sharing. Part 1 was held September 19, and provided instruction on choosing the best photos to save, looking for historical value in family photos and preparing to save them in the best ways. This event will be a time for scanning photos for your own personal collections to digitize and preserve old photographs for use in years to come. Contact Jill for a specific appointment time during the day to allow time for all by calling (812)-482-2712 ext. 6109 or by emailing jwatson@jdcpl.us. Appointments will be scheduled on a first come first served basis. Walk-in appointments are not promised, but staff will try to assist all that are interested.

Zombie Barbie Party – Sunday, October 20 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – All teens and tweens are invited to come and create the perfect Zombie Barbie. After you have finished, pose them in a horror scene. No registration is required, and the activity is available while supplies last.

Adventurescapes – Philippines – Tuesday, October 22 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – All adults and teens are welcome to join in for an adventure escape. The Library will explore a different country each month. Attendees will use their senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required for this free event.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Wednesday, October 23 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Register as a donor for this blood drive by contacting RedCrossBlood.org. All donation times are scheduled in advance with few walk-on appointments available. The blood drive will be held in the atrium of the Cultural Arts Center. Enter from the parking lot at Door 1.

Preschool Stem-Halloween for ages 3 to 6 – Wednesday, October 23 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Kids can join for some fun Stem activities with a Halloween theme, including the Bubbling Brew Experiment. Sign up is required and can be made beginning on October 7.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, October 24 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

Buffalo Trace Preservation – Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – This program will highlight the historical value of the Buffalo Trace and will be provided by Steven Stewart of the Indiana Forest Alliance. The program will be offered in the Black Box Theater on the Arts side of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Enter Door 11 from the library’s parking lot.

UFO Crafts – Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am – Kids can stop in anytime from 10-11:30 to make a UFO craft. Materials will be supplied; they just need to bring their imagination. No registration is needed.

Halloween Bash – Sunday, October 27 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm – Everyone is invited to stop by sometime between 12 and 2 pm for some Halloween games, crafts, and their trick-or-treat trail that will take over the entire library. This is a free event that requires no registration. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Bookworms Bookclub for Grades 2-4 – Monday, October 28 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Students are invited to join for this fun school-age bookclub. They will discuss a book, have snacks, and take part in other activities. If interested in joining, and they need a copy of the current book; contact Christine Howard at 812-482-2712 x6114.

JPL Evening Book Club – Tuesday, October 29 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from the library staff. New members are always welcome.

Stay and Play Ages 2-5 – Thursday, October 31 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am – Join the library for this new Playtime program for ages 2-5 that will benefit children with socialization and help them to use their imagination. They will have toys out such as their kitchen playset with food and pots and pans, dress up play clothes, blocks for building, and more. Parents and caregivers can stop in anytime between 10 and 11:30 with their children to play. Adults must stay in the room with the child. No sign up is needed.

For more information on these events or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.