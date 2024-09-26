U.S. News and World Report’s recent 2024-2025 Best Colleges list has ranked Oakland City University as the fifth-best University in the nation for Social Mobility. Social mobility is determined by the percentage of students in your student population who receive Pell grants and are first-generation college students.

OCU’s ranking is up from seventh best in 2022-2023 and eighth best last year. Oakland City University is the only private university in the Midwest in the top 25, and along with the University of Illinois-Chicago, it is the only public/private Midwest institution in the top 25.

The U.S. News publication states that economically disadvantaged students are less likely to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics. However, Oakland City University and other institutions in this ranking are more successful at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating many disadvantaged students who have been awarded Pell Grants. Most of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.